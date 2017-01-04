4th largest 5.2-kilometre Muradpur-Lalkhan Bazar flyover to be opened to traffic by April

CHITTAGONG : The 4th largest and much-awaited 5.2-kilometre Muradpur-Lalkhan Bazar flyover in the city built at a cost of Taka 697 crore is expected to be opened to traffic within March or April this year, reports BSS..

Construction works of Muradpur-Lalkhan Bazar Flyover, as part of the massive development work for Chittagong under the Bangabandhu Daughter Sheikh Hasina led government are nearing completion.

A total of 80 percent works of the longest fly over in the second largest city and country’s commercial capital Chittagong has been completed, Mahfuzur Rahman, Project Director (PD) of the Flyover told BSS. A Taka 235 crore will be spent for construction works of two new loops at GEC circles, two kilometer long new roads and renovations of damaged roads by December this year in addition to opening of the flyover to the traffic nearly half an year ahead of the schedule. Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) is constructing the huge flyover project over CDA Avenue which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 12, 2014. The city’s first Bahaddarhat flyover will connect Muradpur-Lalkhan Bazar flyover which will immensely ease huge traffic congestion in the most busiest areas of the city.

The Muradpur-Lalkhan Bazar flyover will rename after late prominent Awami League leader Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu, the former Industry and Commerce Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League. The first segment began from Bahaddarhat point to Sholoshahar Gate Number-2, the second one from Sholoshahar Gate Number-2 to GEC intersection and the 3rd one from GEC intersection to WASA intersection. All 900 filings, each with diameter ranging from 1000 millimeter (mm) to 1200 mm, have been completed so far, the sources added. Most of the filings of the last segment have been accomplished done, said Project Director (PD), Mahfuzur Rahman. The flyover would be extended up to WASA intersection and would connect 18-Km long elevated express way to Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport, the first of its kind in the port city, he said. If the elevated expressway from WASA to airport to Karnaphuli bridge is implemented the port city will witness a radical changed for communications, said Abdus Salam, Chairman of CDA.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced to construct an elevated expressway from Chittagong airport to Karnaphuli 3rd Bridge while opening Bahodderhat Flyover on October 12 in 2013. The project is now waiting for ECNEC approval, he added. Meanwhile, the one-kilometre Kadamtali Flyover constructed at a cost of Tk 58.2 crore was opened for traffic here on December 10, 2015. Besides, the construction work of two more flyovers at Bahaddarhat and Dewanhat areas in the port city have also been completed at a cost of Tk 150 crore.