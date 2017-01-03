3 killed in separate road accidents in Naogaon

NAOGAON, – Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Atrai and Sadar upazilas here today, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 35, Biswanath Halder, 26, residents of Atrai upazila and Apu, 26, hailing from Joypurhat district.

Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Badruddoza said Jahangir and Biswanath died on the spot as two locally made vehicles collided head-on in Atrai Bazar area this morning. Both of them were passengers of the vehicles.

Another accident occurred when a human hauler turned turtle in Hapania Bazar area of Sadar upazila, leaving its driver Apu dead on the spot, said Samsul Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Naogaon Model Police Station.

Two cases were filled with concerned police stations in these connections.