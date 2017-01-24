24 Comilla University teachers quit administrative posts

COMILLA : Some 24 teachers of Comilla University have resigned from different administrative and committee posts to press home their six-point demand, reports UNB.

They submitted their resignation letters to university registrar Mujibur Rahman Majumdar on Tuesday afternoon, said Dr Abu Taher, president of Comilla University Teachers’ Association.

Earlier on January 22, the university teachers went on a work abstention boycotting classes and examinations to press home their six-point demand, including the arrest of those involved in the killing of a BCL leader, who was shot to death by some miscreants on July 30, 2016, and those attacked two university teachers recently.

As the vice-chancellor kept mum over their demands, the 24 teachers resigned from the administrative and committee posts, said Abu Taher.

Contacted, VC Prof Ali Ashraf said, ‘We’re trying to reach a solution over the problems of the teachers’.