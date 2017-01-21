21 pc wage gap between male-female : study

DHAKA : A study revealed yesterday said the country’s market has a 21.2 percent wage gap between male and female as women did not get as much wage as they work, reports BSS.

“The wages are BDT 1560.25 and 1287.87 for men and female workers respectively which makes a gap of 21.2 percent,” Assistant Professor of Dhaka University (DU) Economics Department Muhammad Shahadat Hossain Siddiquee told a seminar while revealing a study at Lecture Theater on the campus.

Center for Advanced Research in Social Sciences organised the seminar on “The Gender Wage Gap in Urban Labor Market in Bangladesh: Using Blinder-Oaxaca Decomposition and Quantile Regression Approaches”.

He said if the women’s endowment levels are adjusted to the levels of men, women’s wage will increase by 12.1 percent and still a gap of eight percent will remains unexplained.

“Market itself creates the eight percent gap,” Siddiquee said, adding that women do not get as much wage as they work so that a gap is created.

He said the gap remains much among low and high income generating men-women while it is lesser among middle income male and female.

“Age, education and occupation are three important indicators to crate the gap. If the three indicators remain in favour of women, the gap will reduce a lot,” he added.

Center for Advanced Research in Social Sciences Director Professor Dr Sadeqa Halim and DU Economics Department Associate Professor Saima Haque Bidisha, among others, addressed the seminar.