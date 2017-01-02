2 motorcyclists killed in Ctg road crash

CHITTAGONG : Two motorcyclists were killed as a covered van crashed into their vehicle in Bandar area of the port city on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mahtab Karim Siddiqui, 23, son of Yunus Siddiqui of Firingibazar area of the city and a MBA student of International Islamic University, and Imrul Hasan Shibli, 22, son of Abul Kalam Azad of the city’s Agrabad area and a student of Chittagong Govt. Commerce College.

Assistant commissioner (Bandar Zone) of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Kamrul Hasan said the speeding covered van hit the motorcycle in the area around 11.30pm while they were returning home from Patenga sea beach, leaving Mahtab dead on the spot and Imrul critically injured.

Imrul was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, police arrested driver and helper of the covered van.