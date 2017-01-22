150 beggars rehabiliated in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA : A total of 150 beggars in seven Union Parishad under Sadar Upazila of the district have been rehabilitated, reports BSS.

The beggars have been rehabilitated under the Beggars Rehabilitation Programme of Khulna Divisional Commissioner. Under the programme warm cloths, goats, poultry birds, van-rickshaws, sewing machines, sarees, loongies and cooking utensils were distributed among the beggars yesterday in the town. Chuadanga Sadar Upazila was also declared beggars free Upazila. Chuadanga Sadar Upazila Parisad administration organized a function in this connection on Friday afternoon at Chuadanga Sadar Upazila hall room where all the 150 rehabiliated beggars took part. The Deputy Commissioner of Chuadanga Saima Yunus presided over the function. Khulna divisional commissioner Abdus Samad was present as chief guest. Ashadul Hoque Biswas, chairman, Chuadanga Sadar Upazila, Belayet Hossain, Acting Police Super, Chuadanga, Anjuman Ara, Additional Deputy Commisssioner (general) and Abdur Razzak, Additional Deputy Commissioner (education and ICT) took part the programme as special guests.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mrinal Kanti Dey and additional district magistrate Dev Prasad Pal spoke among others.

The rehabiliated beggars assured the chief guest by raising their hands that they would not beg in the future.