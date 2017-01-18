1,169 Zila Parishad members take oath

DHAKA : A total of 1,169 newly-elected members of 61 Zila Parishads (District Councils) took oath on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain administered the oath in two phases at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

On January 11 last, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered oath to the newly-elected chairmen of district councils at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The maiden election to district councils was held in 61 districts except three Chittagong hilly districts-Rangamati, Khagracchari and Bandarban; on December 28 last year.

All the elected representatives of other local government bodies elected a 21-member body for each district council. The 21-member body is comprised of a chairman, 15 general members and five women members from reserved seats.

Administering the oath to the newly-elected members of 61 districts, the LGRD Minister hoped that the district councils will play an effective role in building ‘Digital Bangladesh’ ensuring poverty alleviation and sustainable development through proper democratic practices.

State Minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Local Government Secretary Abdul Malek, and Rural Development and Cooperatives Secretary Dr Prashanta Kumar Roy were, among others, present at the oath-taking ceremony.