Women’s football team off to India

DHAKA: The Bangladesh women’s football team left for India this morning to take part in the SAFF Women’s Championship which got underway from on Monday at Kanchanjuna Stadium in Siliguri, a city which spans across the Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts in the Indian state, of West Bengal, reports BSS.

Apart from host India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka will participate in the championship organized by South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

Bangladesh grouped in B along with Afghanistan and host India while group A pitted with Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Bhutan.

Bangladesh will open their tournament campaign taking on Afghanistan in their group B opening match on December 28 and play their second and group mast match against strong India on December 31.

After the group phase engagements, both the semi-finals will be held on January 2 while the final is slated on January 4.

Bangladesh team: Sabina Khatun (captain), Sabina Akter, Sheuli, Azim, Shamsunahar, Mosammat Nargis Khatun, Masura Parvin, Sanjida Akter, Maynu Marma, Mishrat Jahan, Sirat Jahan, Marzia, Krishna Rani, Nilufa Yasmin, Maria Manda, Anai Mogini, Israt Jahan, Anuching Mogini, Rowshan Ara, Munmun Akter and Mahmuda Akter.

Officials – Zakir Hossain (delegation), Mahfuza Begum (team manager) Golam Robann Choton (head coach), Mahbubur Rahman Litu (assistant coach), Mahzabin Rahman (team doctor) and Gazi Sarowar Hossain (team official).