Woman beaten to death in Tangail

TANGAIL : A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her neighbour over a trifling matter in College Para area of the district town on Thursday, reports UNB.

Quoting witnesses, police said Sumi Akter, 22, wife of Litu Sarkar, a resident of the area, along with her neighbour Rina Begum went to the house of one Shahajadi for watching television in the afternoon.

A scuffle took place between Sumi and Rina over a trifling matter and at one stage Rina along with other women present there beat up Sumi, leaving her critically injured.

She was then taken to TangailMedicalCollegeHospital where doctors declared her dead.