Wild animal death rate rises at Lawachhara: Survey

MOULIBAZAR : Wildlife researchers have expressed concerns over the high death rate of wild animals at Lawachhara National Park caused by various reasons, including the movement of locomotives on rail tracks and speedy vehicles on roads in and around the forest, reports UNB.

Wild animals like fox, fishing cat, wildcat, monkey, deer, frog, and rare species of snakes are often run over and killed by vehicles on the road.

Besides, a good number of wild animals have reportedly been straying into human habitations near the forest and falling to the mercy of locals, according to the primary findings of a research team of JagannathUniversity (JnU).

The research team has submitted its findings to the Wildlife Management & Nature Conservation Division of the Department of Forests. The records showed that 40 animals were crushed on roads and rail tracks inside the forest over three months since September last.

The researchers also mentioned that at least 10 barking deer of the forest were caught by locals as those animals had strayed into the human habitations over the same period.

On December 8, a barking deer was crushed under a speeding train near Rail Gate of the park and a rare species known as chosma honuman (Phayrd’s leaf monkey) died from electrocution in Shimultola area of Madhabpur union.

Another survey, conducted by wildlife researcher Shahriar Sizer of the Park’s Python Project, showed that around 45 animals are being killed in road and train accidents in and around the Park every month.

The Wildlife Management & Nature Conservation Division has sent a proposal to the higher authorities for shifting the Bhanugachh-Kamalganj-Srimangal road outside the Park.

The Division also stressed the need for finding a more effective solution to prevent such unwanted deaths of wild animals.