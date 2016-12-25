UN adopts Bangladesh’s resolution on ‘Culture of Peace’

DHAKA : The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution titled “Culture of Peace” proposed by Bangladesh, reports BSS.

The resolution was adopted at a meeting of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, according to a release of the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN. “The objectives of the resolution are to promote peace and get rid of the hatred and intolerance,” Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN. While presenting the resolution, he noted that the resolution put special emphasis on the role of youths and women in establishing a peaceful society, which would eventually help strengthen mutual respect and good relations among individuals, society and countries. Referring to the historical speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the UN’s General Assembly in 1974, he said the Father of the Nation called for establishing peace by ensuring social justice, reducing poverty and promoting a global culture of peaceful co-existence.

The envoy said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also committed to promote and expand a global culture of peace. This year 100 countries, including some European states, were the co- sponsors of the resolution while representatives of 20 countries spoke on it. The resolution on “Culture of Peace” was introduced in the UN General Assembly in 1999, which was followed by observation of the “Decade for Culture of Peace” across the world.

Bangladesh’s Permanent Mission in the UN has been placing the resolution every year since 2001, and it is also being adopted unanimously each year.