Tight security measures in Ctg ahead 31st night, holy Christmas day

CHITTAGONG : The authorities of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and district police here have taken up tight security measures to avert any untoward incidents during celebrations of the holy Christmas day, the 31st night and New Year-2016, reports BSS.

Police and RAB sources said law enforcers will keep vigil at different important points in the city and district to fend off any possible untoward incidents.

The CMP will engage 1,550 police personnel at 121 points all over Chittagong and would set up 32 check posts in different strategic places in the metropolis for the purpose, sources said. The CMP will not allow any programme in the city’s main streets on the X-mass Day and 31st night for the sake of a peaceful law and order situation.

The RAB will also deploy over 250 personnel in different area including education institutions in Chittagong to maintain law and order.

Chittagong district police will also keep vigil from this afternoon by deploying over 1,250 police personal at important places including upazila headquarters under its jurisdictions on this occasion, district police officials said.

District police will also give more attention at Chittagong University and Chittagong University of Engineering Technology (CUET) campus during the celebrations.

The information’s revealed at a view exchanging meeting of local administration and law enforcing agencies, with Deputy Commissioner of Chittagong Shamsul Arefin in the chair, held at DC’s conference room yesterday.