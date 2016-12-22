Tigers suffer three-wicket defeat to NZ XI

DHAKA : Bangladesh national cricket team suffered a three-wicket defeat to New Zealand XI in their curtail 43-over practice match held on Thursday at Cobham Oval, Whangarei, reports BSS.

During New Zealand’s chase of 246 runs, Bangladesh looked like they were in the driver’s seat when the hosts struggling at 154 for 6 inside 30 overs. But Ben Horne shattered Bangladesh’s hope to rescue his team and eventually took New Zealand to the destination losing seven wickets in 41.4 overs with his match-winning unbeaten knock of 60 from 53 balls.

The 7th wicket stand of 45 in 6.4 overs followed by the 8th wicket partnership in 5.4 overs kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay.

Shakib Al Hasan was the most successful bowler among his teammates with 3-41 in seven overs while Mustafizur Rahman captured two wickets for 39 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 245 for 8 after they decided to bat first. Although Bangladesh lost Tamim Iqbal early, Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar kept the momentum and took their team to 62 inside 11 overs. The 55-run stand in 8.3 overs was punctuated with some delightful boundaries.

After Imrul was dismissed by Henry Shipley for 36, Mahmudullah came to the crease to score 43 from 46 and also shared some useful partnerships in the middle order to help Bangladesh eventually to score 245 for 8 in 43 overs.

When Mahmudullah retired on 43 not out, then Mushfiqur Rahim took up the challenge to accelerate run rate as he contributed 45 in 41 balls. Tigers’ skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was not out with 21 from 19 balls. Shawn Hicks and Brett Hampton bagged two wickets each for New Zealand XI.