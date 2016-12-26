Tigers make dismal start losing to Kiwis by 77 runs

DHAKA : Bangladesh started their three-match ODI series campaign losing to New Zealand by 77 runs in the 1st match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday, reports UNB.

Tom Latham’s century of 137 runs spurred the victory for the hosts Kiwis that was the 9th win against Bangladesh of 26 ODI tussles since 1990.

In the day’s game, chasing a formidable target of 342, Bangladesh finished the innings at 264 for all 44.5 overs that witnessed two half centuries by Shakib Al Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain.

Shakib displayed all-rounder form scoring 59 with bat and grabbing 3 wickets for 69 with ball for the side while Mosaddek hit unbeaten 50 off 44 balls, for his maiden half century in any international competitive cricket, including five boundaries and three over boundaries.

Shakib fired five boundaries and two over boundaries off 54 balls before being caught by Tim Southee off Lockie Ferguson bowling leaving team total at 144/5 in 27.3 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 42 off 48 balls, including three boundaries, and left the crease as retired-hurt when the team collection was at 219/6 in 38.3 overs.

Opener Tamim Iqbal scored 38 off 59 balls featuring five boundaries, while Sabbir Rahman and Imrul Kayes added 16 runs each. Tigers’ skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was another double figure scorer with 14 runs.

James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson captured three wickets each for 36 and 54 runs in seven and nine overs respectively. Tim Southee bagged two for 63 runs in 9.5 overs while Mitchell Santner took one for 61 in 10 overs.

Batting first after winning the toss, New Zealand played stipulated 50-over for their collection of 341 by the cost of seven wickets, spurred by the 5th pair contribution of 158 in 17.5 overs between the centurion Latham and Colin Munro.

The stunning 5th pair batters started their composures from 158/4 in 28.4 overs that ended at 316/5 in 46.3 overs when Munro was caught by Taskin Ahmed off Shakib Al Hasan bowling, after playing an innings of 87 off 61 balls that witnessed eight boundaries and four over boundaries.

On the way to his 2nd ODI ton, opening batsman Latham faced 121 balls to fire seven boundaries and four over boundaries, before being caught by Mushfiqur Rahim off Mustafizur Rahman bowling at 323/6 in 47.3 overs.

The Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson (31), Neil Broom (22), opener Martin Guptill (15) and James Neesham (12) were the other double figure scorers for the side.

Cutter sensation Mustafizur made the first breakthrough for Bangladesh dismissing Guptill at 31 in 5.1 overs while captured the centurion Latham as his 2nd prey. He conceded 62 runs in 10 overs.

World number one all-rounder in one-day format, Shakib was the most successful bowler for the Tigers bagging three wickets-Broom, Neesham and Munro-for 69 runs in 10 overs. Taskin Ahmed was another wicket taker for Bangladesh capturing two for 70 runs in nine-overs.

The 2nd and 3rd ODIs will be held at Saxton Oval, Nelson on December 29 and 31 respectively.