Sonam shares an emotional message for dad Anil Kapoor on his 60th birthday

Anil Kapoor’s birthday this year holds a special significance in his life as the actor steps into his 60s today. It’s a different story that the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor seems to be growing younger with every passing day and can well give the younger crop of heroes a run for their money,reports the Times of India.

On the occasion of his birthday, his daughter Sonam Kapoor had an emotional message for her father. The ‘Neerja’ actress posted a throwback picture of the duo, where Anil can be seen cuddling a toddler Sonam. Borrowing a line from popular basketball player and broadcaster Jim Valvano, she captioned the image, “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me – Jim Valvano. Happy happy birthday daddy! I’m so proud to be your daughter…I hope I make you proud everyday.love you lots! @anilskapoor”.