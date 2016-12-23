Salman Khan beats Shah Rukh Khan to top Forbes 2016 Celebrity List

2016 is ending on a high note for many celebrities of the Indian film fraternity. Salman Khan is among the few lucky stars who’s closing the year on a good note, reports Times of India.

The actor has topped the Forbes 2016 Celebrity List of the year leaving behind his close friend Shah Rukh Khan on number 2 and ace-cricketer on number 3. However on the fame ranking, it is Virat winning millions of hearts across the globe to top the charts. Interetingly Deepika Padukone has beaten Priyanka Chopra and secured a sixth position on the list.