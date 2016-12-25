Rick Parfitt: Rock world pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist

Queen guitarist Brian May has paid tribute to Status Quo star Rick Parfitt following his death aged 68, saying he had “truly joyfully rocked our world”, reports BBC.

The Who also took to Twitter to offer their “condolences to the family and friends” of the British guitarist.

Rock star Peter Frampton and Parfitt’s friend, the broadcaster Chris Tarrant, were among the others paying respects.

Parfitt died in hospital in Spain, from a severe infection following complications to a shoulder injury.

His partnership with Francis Rossi spanned five decades, making Status Quo one of British rock’s most enduring acts.

Parfitt had suffered a series of health problems including having to undergo a quadruple heart bypass in 1997. In October, he said he would no longer be performing with his band after suffering from a heart attack in the summer. In a statement on the band’s website, Parfitt’s manager Simon Porter said had been admitted to hospital on Thursday.

He said the family was “devastated” to announce the musician’s death.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.”

Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily, and his adult children Rick Jnr and Harry, a statement from the family said.