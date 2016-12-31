Road accident kills two in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, – Two motorcycle riders were killed in a road accident on the Panchagarh-Tetulia highway in Helipad area under Sadar upazila of the district on Friday night, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Majid, 35, son of Dabirul Islam of Koeatpara village in the district and Irfan Ali, 40, hailed from Dinajpur district.

Police said the accident occurred when a stone-laden truck, coming from opposite direction, hit the motorcycle from side in the area around 10 pm, leaving Irfan dead on the spot.

Injured Majid died on the way to hospital.

Police seized the truck but its driver managed to escape the scene.