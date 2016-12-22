Raushon for UK investment in Bangladesh’s dev sector

DHAKA : Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Begum Raushon Ershad today urged the British government to increase UK investment in Bangladesh’s infrastructure, communications, power, energy and tourism sectors, reports BSS.

She made the call when the visiting UK prime minister’s trade envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali, MP, paid a courtesy call on her at Jatiya Sangsad here.

During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral issues and UK’s investment in Bangladesh’s development sector when Rushanara lauded the country’s ongoing economic progress in the last couple of years.

On Brexit issue, the UK parliamentarian assured the leader of the opposition in parliament that Bangladesh would not face any negative impact in trade ties between the two countries due to Brexit.

She mentioned that her Bangladesh tour as a British premier’s trade envoy is the symbol of further increasing trade and business relations between Bangladesh and the UK.

Rushanara expressed eagerness to increase investment and assistance for the development of tourism industry in the country’s largest sea beach in Cox’sbazar.

Parliament members Fakhrul Imam, Noor-e-Hasna Lili Chowdhury, Roushan Ara Mannan and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Alison Blake were present on the occasion.