Quader for timely construction of Gazipur 4-lane, flyovers

GAZIPUR, -Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today asked engineers and officials concerned with upgradation of Dhaka-Tangail Highway to a four-lane road and construction of flyovers to complete the all development works within the stipulated timeframe as per the work-order, reports BSS.

“Try to complete all repair works before the rainy season,” he told the engineers and other concerned officials while inspecting the activities on the under-construction roads and flyovers at Chandra area here.

Referring to road crashes due to dense fog, the minister also urged vehicle owners to make their drivers aware of the problems on the highways and ply their respective vehicles carefully.

The minister said the Roads and Highways Division is working for

accomplishing the work on upgradation of Joydebpur-Elenga Highway to a four-lane road by December 30, 2018. Besides, nine flyovers are also being constructed on this highway, he said.

Engineers -Sabuj Udin Khan and DAKN Nahin Reza, Additional Police Super Abdus Sabur and other high officials accompanied the minister there.