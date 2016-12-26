Quader for strengthening party base

CHITTAGONG, – Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon the rank and file of the party to remove differences and build up strong unity, reports BSS.

He urged AL leaders to establish close link among them and to inform the party of the real problems in grass-root level so that steps can be taken for solution.

Quader said this while exchanging views with the leaders of Chittagong city AL at the residence of its president ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury yesterday.

City Mayor and General Secretary (GS) of city AL AJM Nasir Uddin, AL Organizing Secretary Barrister Chowdhury Mohibul Hasan Nowfel, Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University Dr Iftakher Uddin Chowdhury, Chittagong City Chattara League President Imran Ahmed Imu and and GS Nurul Azim Rony,GS of CU unit BCL Fazle Rabbi Sujan, among others, attended the meeting.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Quader hinted that the party president Sheikh Hasina might intervene if the differences were not reduced.

Quader said, “We will have to remain united to reach the desired goal forgetting disparities among us”.

Mentioning that AL has two years before the next election, Quader said, they have to go to the people and make them happy.

“We’ll go to people and make them happy, not the leaders. The achievements of Sheikh Hasina and the country’s development activities cannot be held hostage due to the misbehaviour of a few people,” he said.

He hoped that Bangladesh will reach its desired goal defeating all communal forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Now unity is needed to fight terrorism and militancy in the country,” he added.

Quader also warned for taking organisational actions against those who will breach party discipline.

He reiterated a target for restoring party discipline within next three months and to complete the conferences of the front organizations.