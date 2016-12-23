Quader dismisses BNP’s ‘vote rigging’ allegation

DHAKA : Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday dismissed BNP’s allegations of ‘a subtle vote rigging’ in Narayanganj City Corporation election as absurd and fabricated, reports UNB.

“The NCC election was held in a free and fair manner. It proves that the Election Commission is capable of arranging free, fair and neutral polls,” he told reporters after placing wreaths at the grave of late AL leader Abdur Razzak at Banani graveyard marking his death anniversary.

Terming the NCC election as an example of fair polls, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said they want the future elections to be held in such manner. “This win (Ivy’s victory) is the victory of development and achievements of Sheikh Hasina and the victory of Salina Hayat Ivy’s popularity,” he said. While talking to reporters after attending another programme at Shyamoli, the Awami League leader criticised BNP for brining the allegation of subtle vote rigging in the NCC polls, terming it ridiculous. “In a word, it’s a model election in the history of Bangladesh,” he said.

He said the election was held fairly thwarting all kinds of apprehension and fear.

Awami League mayoral candidate Dr Salina Hayat Ivy was unofficially reelected NCC mayor defeating BNP contestant Shakhawat Hossain Khan by a big margin of 79,567 votes in the Thursday’s election.

According to the unofficial results, Ivy bagged 175,611 votes while Shakhawat polled 96,044.

In an instant reaction on Thursday night, Shakhawat alleged that the victory of the sheaf of paddy was snatched through a subtle vote rigging in the election.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has also demanded a judicial inquiry into voting, vote counting and results of the NNC polls.

“Considering BNP candidate Shakhawat Hossain’s allegations of vote rigging, it’s urgent to investigate the matter,” he told a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office on Friday.