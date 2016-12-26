President for changing mentality of men to establish women rights

DHAKA, -Underscoring the need for changing the mentality of men for establishing the rights of women in the society President Abdul Hamid said joint efforts of men and women are needed for building Bangladesh as a prosperous country in the world, reports BSS.

“Much progress has been made in women development but their rights are yet to be established fully in the society. We, specially the men, have to change our mentality for this reason,” the President said while speaking at the opening program of the two-day golden jubilee celebration of Lalmatia Mohila College here today.

Recalling the role of women in language movement, democratic movement and great Liberation War, the President said women, especially the girl students, participated with enthusiasm in the action council constituted after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu called for Liberation War in his 7th March speech in 1971.

After the beginning of the Liberation War, many women participated in the war directly, many others extended helping hand to injured freedom fighters, he said, adding that many women were tortured and the nation remembered the contribution of women to the Liberation War with respect.

Abdul Hamid said the development of women has spread at home and abroad now and their vivid presence is everywhere, including in politics, economic activities, arts-culture and sports.

Prime Minister, Speaker, leader of the opposition in parliament, deputy leader of the House and women members in the cabinet are not only the example of women empowerment, but they are also taking the country ahead with their merits, skills, courage and efficiency, he added.

Even the women, the President said, are playing skillful and meritorious role in challenging professions such as judiciary, administration and armed forces.

He said the present government has been implementing various programs for expanding women education and their empowerment. The United Nations gave Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the “Planet 50-50 Champion” and “Agent of Change Award” or her outstanding contributions to women empowerment, he said.

“I deeply believe, this achievement and recognition of the honourable Prime Minister would continuously encourage us to go ahead in future,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of women education in national life, the President said an educated mother can build a good society. A nation can reach the peak of development through the combined efforts of women and men.

About the demand of the students to nationalize the Lalmatia Mohila College, Abdul Hamid said, “I am the President, not the government. I will make request to the concerned authorities to take steps in this regard”.

The President also enjoyed a cultural programme performed by the students of the college.

President of Lalmatia Mohila College Managing Committee and local MP Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division of Education Ministry Sohorab Hossain, Vice-Chancellor of National University Prof Harun-or-Rashid and Principal of the College Prof Rafiqul Islam, spoke on the occasion.