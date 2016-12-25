PM shocked at Dr Helal Uddin Khan’s death

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday expressed profound shock at the death of Dr Helal Uddin Khan Shamsul Arefin, a former professor at the Anthropology Department of Dhaka University, reports UNB.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister recalled Dr Arefin’s contributions to the practice and education of anthropology in the country, saying, “His death is an irreparable loss to the field.”

Sheikh Hasina also remembered with gratitude his role in the struggle for establishing a non-communal and progressive society in Bangladesh. She also prayed for then eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

