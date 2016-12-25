PM mourns death of anthropologist Prof Shamsul Arefin

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday expressed deep shock at the death of Dr Helal Uddin Khan Shamsul Arefin, a former professor at the Anthropology Department of Dhaka University, reports BSS.

In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled Dr Arefin’s contributions to practise and education of anthropology in the country, saying that his death is an irreparable loss to the field. Sheikh Hasina also remembered with gratitude his role in the struggle for establishing a non-communal and progressive society in Bangladesh.

The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family. Prof Arefin died at his Lalmatia residence in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon at the age of 68. He is survived by a son and a daughter. Dr Arefin retired from Dhaka University anthropology department as a professor in 2014. After retiring from Dhaka University, he joined European University of Bangladesh as its pro-vice chancellor. Anthropologist Prof Arefin was involved in various socio-cultural organisations and movements for small ethnic groups’ rights and education.

His brother Prof Burhanuddin Khan Jahangir is an ex-professor at Dhaka University’s political science department and another brother Dr Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir is a parliament member and former home minister of the Awami League government.