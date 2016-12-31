One held with 6,000 Yaba in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, – Police of Chapainawabganj sadar thana arrested an alleged illegal drug trader with 6,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from Jorabakultala area under Moharajpur union of Chapainawabganj sadar upazila last night, reports BSS.

The arrested was identified as Md Sohel Rana Mobin, 22, son of Md Kutubul Islam of the aforesaid area.

Police said, acting on secret information, a contingent of police from Chapainawabganj sadar thana conducted a raid at the house of one Mobin in the area around 9.30 pm and nabbed him with the contraband drugs.

A case was filed with the concerned thana in this connection.