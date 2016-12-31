N’ganj proves polls can be held under party govt.: Shajahan

DHAKA, -Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan yesterday said election in Narayanganj has proved that neutral polls could be held under a party government, reports BSS.

The minister was speaking at a seminar on the premises of Dhaka Reporters Unity on the achievements of Bangladesh in the past 45 years.

The seminar was organized by the Coordination Committee of Workers, Employees and Professional Freedom Fighters and the Movement for Trials of War Criminals.

The minister further said that those who had resorted to arson in 2013, 2014 and 2015 should be tried.

He also criticized Zia for rehabilitating war criminals and Khaleda Zia for making them ministers. He also said BNP-Jamaat was continuously conspiring to subvert the nation.

He said after the killing of Bangabandhu history was distorted but now the new generation is reading the correct history. “They cannot be misled again, “he added.