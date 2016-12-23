N’ganj people give befitting reply to BNP allegations: PM

DHAKA : Describing Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) elections as free and fair ones, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the people of Narayanganj have given a befitting reply to the BNP allegation, reports BSS.

“The BNP has been making allegations that free, fair and neutral elections are not possible during the Awami League government. But the people of Narayanganj have given a befitting reply to that allegations by holding the NCC polls free and fair,” she said.

The premier added: “The NCC elections were excellent polls and I congratulate and thank the people of Narayanganj as well as Awami League leaders and workers and other concerned for holding the polls in a free, fair and neutral manner.”

Sheikh Hasina made the remarks when newly-elected mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Dr Selina Hayat Ivy called on the PM at her official Ganabhaban residence here this evening.

Awami League-backed candidate Dr Ivy registered a landslide victory in Thursday’s NCC polls beating her nearest rival BNP’s Advocate Shakhawat Hossain by 79,567 votes.

Selina Hayat Ivy also spoke at the function, while AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was present on the dais. AL Joint Secretary Dr Dipu Moni conducted the function.

Senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League and its Narayanganj unit leaders were present.