DHAKA, -New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series held on Monday at Hagley Oval Christchurch, reports BSS.

Scores in Brief:

New Zealand: 341 for 7 in 50 overs, Latham 137, Munro 87, Williamson 31, Shakib 3-61, Mustafizur 2-62, Taskin 2-70.

Bangladesh: 264 for all in 44.5 overs, Shakib 59,Mosaddek 50, Mushfiqur 42, Tamim 38, Neesham 3-36, Ferguson 3-54 and Southee 2-63.