Narayanganj polls held free, fair, neutral: Quader

DHAKA : Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said that the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election was held free, fair and in a neutral manner.

“The polls made a record as a peaceful election that we have promised to ensure free, fair and neutral voting in Narayanganj city,” he said at a post-election press briefing at Awami League President’s office here.

Party’s Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Khalid Mahmood Chowdhury and AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, office secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, publicity and publication secretary Dr Hasan Mahmood, health secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and forests and environment secretary Delwar Hossain were present.

Quader said Awami League would accept the results reflecting the people’s mandate, adding, “Many people have expressed their concern fearing violence in the NCC polls, but there was peaceful atmosphere allover with free and fair election. That means the fear for violence has been proved baseless.

The AL General Secretary thanked the Narayanganj residents and the Election Commission (EC) saying, the EC proved its capability through successfully holding the NCC polls.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised for holding a free, fair and neutral election in a festive mood in Narayanganj. “We have upheld our commitment and the EC quite independently conducted the polls,” he added.