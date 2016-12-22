Nahid urges universities to achieve global standard education

DHAKA, – Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid today urged the universities to achieve global standard education through generating new knowledge and intensifying research works, reports BSS.

“University authorities should play a leading role in creating skilled manpower by providing quality education,” he told the convocation of

University of Liberal Arts of Bangladesh (ULAB) at the Bangabandhu

International Convention Centre (BICC) here, an official release said.

Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Abdul Mannan, Executive Director of Ain O Salish Kendra Advocate Sultana Kamal and Vice Chancellor of ULAB Prof Emran Rahman, among others, addressed the convocation.

Nahid said the government has taken massive initiatives for promoting research and knowledge generation activities at the universities. He urged both public and private universities to maximize the opportunities to generate new knowledge to build students as skilled workforce in the country.