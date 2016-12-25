Merry Christmas observed

DHAKA : Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christian community, was celebrated across the country on Sunday, reports UNB.

The day is the celebration of rebirth, new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationship with God and human beings.

The Christian community observed the day with various programmes, including decoration of Christmas trees with colourful lights, special prayers, distribution of gifts among children and exchange of pleasantries.

President Abdul Hamid accorded a reception to the members of the Christian community at 11:45 am at Bangabhaban.

Law enforcers remained alert at different strategic points in the capital and many other places of the country at different strategic points to ensure peaceful celebrations of Christmas.

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar along with private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes while national dailies published supplements highlighting the significance of the day.