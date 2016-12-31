Matlab High School to celebrate centenary on Sunday

CHANDPUR, – Matlabgonj JB High School is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary with pomp and grandeur on the day of English New Year, Sunday at Matlab upazila here, reports BSS.

Matlab JB High School Old Students Association, Dhaka (MOSA) will host the celebration as thousands of former students of the school are expected to gather at this historic institution.

Disaster Management and Relief Minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, will inaugurate the programme as chief guest.

Joint Secretary of MOSA Prof Md Zakir Hossain Jamal told newsmen that Jagabandhu Ghosh and Bishwanath Saha, two local munificent landlords founded Matlabgonj JB High School in 1917 at Matlabgong of the then Chandpur sub division which was known as Bairagir Hat due to dominant role of illiterate bohemians.

The legendary headmaster Waliullah Patwary turned the name of Bairagir Hat into ElemgonJ (education) through his life-long dedication and far sightedness that made Matlab JB High School as the number one educational institution in the then Pakistan.

Matlab JB High School topped the list of merits under East Pakistan Education Board and was renowned as the best secondary educational institution of the country for the outstanding performance in SSC examination.

Waliullah Patwary, the headmaster of the school, obtained a number of awards for his outstanding performance.