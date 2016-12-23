Making Dhaka free from chaos and congestion

In this modern age of technology boom is it necessary that all government ministries should remain confined in one place — the Bangladesh Secretariat ? Much of the Dhaka city’s congestion will be eased if government ministries can be spread over and across its suburbs and adjoining districts. Narayanganj, Savar, Keraniganj and Gazipoor can be ideal location for relocating several ministries.

Only Defence, Finance, Planning, Home, Information and Foreign Affairs ministry can retain their office in Dhaka and other ministries may be moved out in phases to places outside Dhaka. These ministries can be connected via fibre optic cables and secure VPN… then we are talking about a really digital government of Bangladesh ( GoB).

Energy and Power, Communication, Forest and Environment, Food and Agriculture ministries can go to Gazipoor, Port and Shipping, Textile, Jute and Industry ministries can go to Naraynganj. Health, Education, Labour and Manpower, Science and Technology, Youth and Sports ministries can go to Savar. Commerce, Land and Cultural affairs ministry can be relocated to Keraniganj. Why CHT affairs ministry cannot be based at Ranagmati? These ministries can be also connected via fibre optic cables and secure VPN. Once relocated after setting up infrastructures the existing facilities of these ministries can be appropriately used .Gazipoor, Savar and Narayanganj can have better road and other communications. E-Governance can be put in place.

Then gradually all garments factories, leather industry and other polluting industries must be moved out of Dhaka to specific locations. Major portion of garments industries can go to Keraniganj and Gazaria Garments pally (garments village), leather industry to leather complex at Nabinagar. Government must clean residential areas like Dhanmondi, Banani, Gulshan, Uttara, Malibagh, and Lalbagh from all kinds of commercial activities.

It is appropriate time to relocate BDR Headquarter and Army Headquarter to appropriate place outside Dhaka. These two establishment situated in congested city area are causing serious bottlenecks for traffic movement. Wonder why democratic government cannot take and implement such decisions. What useful purpose these establishments are serving to national cause occupying such large areas in Dhaka city ? Why Dhaka Cantonment cannot go to Gazipoor and BDR Head Quarter to Keraniganj?

Simultaneous to above actions government must connect Narayanganj, Savar, Gazipoor and Keraniganj with Dhaka through elevated express highways and fast moving railway. Some multistoried parking facilities must be set up in city centres. More long body NGV buses should be introduced and all old polluting vehicles , slow moving human haulers , mini taxi cabs must be removed as soon as possible.50% of city congestion and 50 % load on city utilities will be relieved from taking these steps.

In the meantime government must move positively to free city canals and city surrounding rivers of unauthorised occupations, save rivers from polluters, undertake massive dredging and excavation to retrieve all season navigability. City circular rail, road and river communication must not remain a dream any more. We should do everything possible to confine Dhaka population below 20 million under any circumstances. Otherwise whatever we do and whatever we plan nothing will work to improve traffic congestion and serious energy crisis.

If major government offices including BDR and army installations can be moved out of Dhaka in phases as suggested and if RMG and leather industries can also be relocated, we can gradually make Dhaka habitable for all and return to old lovely Dhaka that we can all take pride on.