Lewis Hamilton pips Max Verstappen to top 2016 F1 driver list

Lewis Hamilton may have been pipped to the 2016 world title by Nico Rosberg, but his determination to chase down his Mercedes’ team-mate right to the very end clearly caught the eye, reports BBC.

After the curtain came down on the season, we asked you to vote for your top three drivers of the year and it was the three-time world champion who came out on top.

Of those who selected their top three drivers of the season via the BBC F1 list, 38% put Hamilton in top spot.

The Briton won the most races with 10 but his title challenge was hampered by mechanical issues.

Hamilton was in particularly impressive form in the closing stages of the season, taking pole and converting it to victory in each of the final four races but in the end Rosberg did just enough as the German beat his team-mate to the title by five points.

Best moment: Hamilton finished the season strongly but it was a brilliant victory in Monaco that kick-started his campaign as he produced a masterclass in defensive driving to keep Daniel Ricciardo at bay for 45 laps. How Max Verstappen will hope a title battle with Hamilton will be as close as this in the near future. The fearless Dutch teenager was chosen as the number one driver of the season by 37% of you – just 1% behind Hamilton.

The 19-year-old is clearly an exceptional talent but he produced some breathtaking displays this season that will have perhaps taken even those who know him best by surprise. It’s not surprising to see that some selected Rosberg as their number one driver of the season, he did win the title after all.

He may have had the rub of the green with regards to the reliability of his car, but he undoubtedly drove brilliantly at times this season, especially at the start of the year when he carried on his strong finish to 2015 by winning the first four races.

Sebastian Vettel finished on the podium in seven of the races in 2016, so is it a bit of a surprise to see him topping this?

Certainly by his high standards, Vettel did disappoint this season. After winning three races in his first season at Ferrari, he failed to claim a single victory in 2016.

Ferrari were expected to be one of Mercedes’ main rivals but that challenge failed to materialise as Vettel instead found himself mostly scrapping around in fourth of fifth, his frustration evident in his many expletive-laden radio messages in the latter half of the season.