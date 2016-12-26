Lemon cultivation becomes profitable venture in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, – Lemon cultivation has now become a profitable venture in recent years bringing self-reliance to more than 4,200 farmers changing their fortune in Rangpur region, reports BSS.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources, repeated bumper production with lucrative price inspires the farmers in expanding lemon cultivation almost everywhere in rural areas.

“Thousands of farmers have achieved self-reliance through lemon farming in their gardens, orchards, homesteads and fallow lands and selling the produce at fair price,” Horticulture Specialist of the DAE Khondker Md Mesbahul Islam said.

With growing nutrition awareness among the common people on meeting Vitamin C demand, the farmers are being inspired in lemon cultivation to increase its production side by side with boosting the rural agriculture economy.

“The farmers as well as people have been farming lemon and using lemon trees as live fences around crop fields also to protect their crops from the harms of domestic animals to earn extra profits,” Mesbahul added.

Farmers Ariful Haque Batul, Abdur Rahman, Sukumar Roy, Echhahaq Ali and Ayub Ali of different villages under Rangpur Sadar upazila said they had been cultivating lemon as live fences in their crop fields to earn extra profits every year.

Farmers Atikul Islam, Samsunnahar Begum, Ahad Ali, Nabi Rahman, Abdul Aziz and many others of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Gaibandha and Kurigram districts said that they achieved economic self-reliance through farming lemon.

Talking to BSS, Quasem Ali of village Patrokhata Khondkerpara under Chilmari upazila in Kurigram said he changed fortune through farming lemon on his 12 decimals out of 48 decimal homestead croplands to earn over Taka eight to nine lakh annually.

“I mostly cultivate local variety ‘Kagoji’, China and Duck Zamir lemons,” he said adding that and consumption of Duck Zamir variety lemon was beneficial to jaundice and cough patients and also increased milk for lactating mothers.

Deputy Director of the DAE for Rangpur SM Asharf Ali said that commercial basis lemon farming had already become profitable venture bringing self-reliance to hundreds of farmers and common people in Rangpur as well as the whole region.

Regional Additional Director of the DAE Md Shah Alam said that the agriculture-related organisations were assisting the farmers in expanding cultivation of lemon to earn profits side by side with meeting nutritional demand of the growing population.