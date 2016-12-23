Law enforcers earn appreciation for fair role in NCC polls

DHAKA : The peaceful voting in Thursday’s election to Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) surprised the voters with many appreciating law enforcers for their proactive and neutral role unlike in the past, reports UNB.

Talking to UNB, a number of NCC voters said the election was very peaceful and fair because of the government’s goodwill and the law enforcers’ cordial and impartial role.

They also said the NCC polls have demonstrated that any election can be held in a fair and peaceful manner if the government has the ‘good intention’ and law enforcers act properly without any political pressure and influence.

Visiting different polling stations during the voting on Thursday, it was seen that members of the Police, Rab and BGB were very active since early morning to maintain the law order situation and ensure a healthy election atmosphere.

They were also seen obstructing ruling party men from using their political clout and overstaying in polling stations. And even they forced some of them out of the centers.

“We’re very happy that there was no violence, intimidation and obstacles by any quarter in this election. Voters came to polling stations spontaneously and exercised their voting rights freely as law enforcers strictly maintained law and order,” Kamal Hossain, a local grocer who cast his ballot at Safar Ali Bhuiyan High School in Siddhirganj.