Khaleda’s self defence statement deferred till January 5

Dhaka : A court here on Thursday deferred till January 5 the hearing on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s self defence statement in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case, reports UNB.

Judge Abu Ahmed Jamadar of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-3 passed the order following a time petition submitted by her lawyer.

Earlier on the day, Khaleda Zia appeared before the court around 11:30 am for placing her self defence statement in the graft case.

On December 10, a court fixed December 22 as the next date for hearing the self defence statement of Khaleda Zia.

On August 8, 2011, the ACC filed the Zia Charitable Trust graft case with Tejgaon Police Station accusing four people, including Khaleda Zia, of abuse of power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.

Besides, the ACC filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on July 3, 2008 with Ramna Police Station accusing Khaleda Zia, her eldest son Tarique Rahman, now living in the UK after securing bail, and four others for misappropriating over Tk 21. 0 million (2.10 crore) that came as grants from a foreign bank for orphans.