Jatiya Press Club election tomorrow

DHAKA, – Jatiya Press Club (JPC) managing committee election will be held on the club premises in the city today, reports BSS.

The biennial general meeting of JPC was held at club auditorium today.

JPC President Shafiqur Rahman presided over the meeting while Vice-President Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul conducted it.

JPC General Secretary Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Treasurer Kartik Chatterjee presented their respective reports, which were passed in the meeting unanimously after discussions.

In his presidential speech, Shafiqur Rahman urged the JPC members to uphold the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and continue the trend of development in the club, including setting up a 31-storey Bangabandhu Media Complex.

The club members will elect a new managing committee today for 2016-17 tenure.

The voting will start at 9 am and continue till 5 pm without any break. The number of voters this year is 1,218.