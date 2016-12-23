Ivy visits Sakhawat’s home with sweetmeats

NARAYANGANJ : Mayor-elect of Narayanganj city Dr Salina Hayat Ivy on Friday visited the residence of her nearest rival BNP mayoral candidate Sakhawat Hossain Khan with sweetmeats following her Thursday’s landslide victory, reports UNB.

Ivy along with her brother Ali Reza went to Sakhawat’s residence in the city’s Kazipara area around 11 am. As they reached his home, Sakhawat and his wife heartily welcomed Ivy and congratulated her on her victory.

Sakhawat said if Ivy works with cooperation from all irrespective of political parties and continues her strong stance against drug and terrorism he is ready to cooperate with her.

Ivy told Sakhawat that she will consider his election manifesto during her works for the city’s development.