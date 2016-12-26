International Conference on Envisioning Our Common Future 2016 was held on December 22 to December 23, 2016, with about 200 paper presenters and participants, 15 international registered delegates with more than 25 national and international professors and scientists. The conference was dedicated to the intellectual martyrs of Bangladesh.

The conference was inaugurated with the welcome speech of Juwel Rana, Convener of the conference. The Special guest Prof. Shibli Rubayet Ul Islam, Dean, faculty of business studies, University of Dhaka presented his speech. Honorable chief guest Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, pro vice-chancellor (Administration), University of Dhaka delivered his remarkable speech at the inauguration after the special guest. In the inauguration, session chair was Engr. Md. Abdul Awal, Advisor of the Conference Organizing Committee and Managing Director of Structural Engineers Limited.

The Keynote session was started after the inauguration. Role of keynote speakers were conducted by Dr. Yang Lee, Gyeongsang National University, South Korea and Yale University, USA; Dr. Habibul Haque Khondker, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi, UAE; Dr. Nadine Murshid,University of Buffalo-The State University of New York, USA; Dr. Muhammad M. Haque, McNeese State University, USA and Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Northwestern University in Qatar. They have addressed on the future of global society, language, identity and genesis of the Bengali Muslims.

Dr. Habibul Haque Khondker, Professor of Humanities and Social Sciences at Zayed University, UAE has mentioned the importance of multidisciplinary conferences to create a sustainable and common future. He said, “The conference is conceived in the hope of bringing young minds from home and abroad who share a common dream of prosperous Bangladesh.”

Prof. Dr. Yang Lee, Gyeongsang National University, South Korea was one of the keynote speakers confirmed: “Such conferences can play a very vital role in making people closer with same thoughts.”

There were total 12 parallel sessions, two keynote sessions and one poster session in the conference that took place in the Conference Hall, Business Faculty; Center for Advanced Research in Humanities and Center for Advanced Research in Social Sciences, University of Dhaka. 80 research papers were presented, and more than 20 posters were presented at the two days’ conference.

Meanwhile, in this two-day international conference delegates from Bangladesh, United States of America, Europe, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan and other countries’ more than hundreds of the researchers, teachers and scholars were presenting their paper. From Bangladesh different university faculty members and graduate students participated and presented their papers. Besides, scientists from ICDDR, B, NIPSOM, BRAC and UGC also presented their papers.

This conference was organized by Bangladesh Study Forum (BDSF) and South Asian Youth Research Institute for Development (SAYRID). The lead sponsor of the conference was ‘Well Food’ a sister concern of ‘Well Group of Industries,’ which operates the largest food chain across the country. The chairman and CEO of the Well Group Mr. Syed Nurul Islam expressed that they will sponsor such kind of conference for the sake of building knowledge-based Bangladesh. Structural Engineers Limited (SEL), Nirapad Development Foundation, Center for Social Studies (CSS), SEL Charitable Foundation and SEL Nibash Hotel were also the key collaborators. Business Faculty, University of Dhaka, South Asian Journal of Social Sciences (SAJSS), The Journal of Social Studies, Samaj Nirikhon, and Family Medicine & Primary Care Review were knowledge partners which will publish selected articles from the conference.

Media partners were Desh TV, New Age, Samakal, Abasannews24.com and Radio Today along with video partner Roar Bangla. There were 30 volunteers and organizers had provided restless effort to make the conference successful.

The conference was concluded with award and certificate giving ceremony and the Best Paper in Student Category was awarded to Fariha Tabassum, a student of Political Science, University of Dhaka and the Best Poster Award was awarded to Shafrina Samia, a student of Psychology, University of Dhaka for their groundbreaking research on terrorism and selfishness. The closing speech was provided by the Convener of the conference Juwel Rana, Executive Director, South Asian Youth Research Institute for Development, Bangladesh and Member of Research Committee on Social Transformation and Sociology of Development (RC09), International Sociological Association (ISA).

Writer:Omer Fayshal Pavel and Aysha Arafat Ikra