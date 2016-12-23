International Conference on Biomedical begins at MIST

DHAKA : A two-day “Bangladesh International Conference for Biomedical Students and Young Doctors (BICoBS)-2016” began on Friday at Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) here, reports BSS.

Biomedical Engineering Department of MIST and Asian Medical Students Association (AMSA) are jointly organising the conference.

To meet the growing demand of expert and trained manpower in Medical Science, Drug Invention and Medical Instrumentation sector, MIST has started BSc and MSc Engineering course in Biomedical Engineering from 2015.

The Prime Minister’s Economic Affairs Advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman addressed the conference as the chief guest, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Dr Mashiur highlighted the importance of Biomedical Engineers for the development of medical sector in Bangladesh.

The aim of the two-day conference is to establish bridge between medical professionals and biomedical engineers to focus the future health challenges for ensuring better health of Bangladeshi nationals and elevate them internationally.

Major General Md Abul Khair, ndc, Commandant, MIST and other high officials of Bangladesh Army, renowned scientists, senior physicians, young doctors and students of Biomedical Engineering were present at this conference.