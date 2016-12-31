Intensified security for smooth celebration of 31st night

DHAKA, -Strengthened security measures will be enforced in the capital and elsewhere across the country for a smooth celebration of the thirty-first night, the last spell of time approaching January 1, 2017, reports BSS.

“The whole capital will be brought under security blanket with the deployment of as many as 10,000 members of law enforcement agencies both in uniform and plain cloth on the 31st night in Dhaka to avert any untoward incident,” DMP Commissioner Mohammad Asaduzzaman Miah said.

“No activities which go against our culture, values and heritages of our country won’t be tolerated in the name of 31st night celebration,” he told journalists.

Replying to a query, the DMP commissioner said there is no fear of any terrorists or militant attacks on the eve of the occasion, but the concerned security authorities would remain alert about this.

Fireworks and open air concerts or cultural programs are not allowed on the 31st night, he added.

Talking to BSS, RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Mufti Mohammad Mahmud Khan said, “Different important establishments, diplomatic enclaves, public university campuses and posh areas will be brought under a security blanket with the deployment of additional members of anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) with other forces.”

He said check posts have been set up at the strategic points including every entry and exit points of the capital city and several closed-circuit camera televisions (CCTVs) have been installed to make the security foolproof.

Meanwhile, the DMP has restricted holding indoor New Year gatherings on security grounds.

An official website of the DMP said “No bars will be kept open after 6:00 pm on December 31.” Showing security reason, it also mentioned that none would be allowed to bring their licensed firearms at any restaurant, hotel and any programmes from 8:00pm of 31st December to 5:00am on January 1.

Besides, any party or cultural programme will not be allowed on any open space in the capital on the 31st night. The residents of Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara were asked to return to their own areas by 8:00 pm. Additional forces of police, RAB and plainclothes from intelligence agencies will ensure their vigilance in some city areas particularly, Dhaka University (DU), diplomatic zones, Rabindra Sarobar and Hatirjheel, for a peaceful celebration of the 31st night.