Hanif urges BNP to avoid ‘imprudent’ politics

DHAKA, – Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif yesterday called upon BNP to take preparation for the next general election in 2019 leaving ‘imprudent’ politics, reports BSS.

“BNP will not survive if the party does not participate in the next general election,” he told a joint meeting of Dhaka South City Awami League at Diploma Engineers Institution auditorium in the city’s Kakrail area.

Hanif urged the BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to avoid wrong politics for existence of the party.

The Awami League leader said BNP leaders shed crocodile tears after the operations carried out by law enforcers to curb militancy.

“But, they did not say anything, when they are hurling petrol bombs and arson attacks on innocent people to oust the elected government,” he said.

Hanif said none, including women and children, could escape from the petrol bombs attacks launched by terrorists but BNP leaders remain silent during the period.

It has proved that BNP has ties with terrorists, he added.

Food Minister Advocate Quamrul Islam and Dhaka South City Awami League General Secretary Shahe Alam Murad addressed the function with Dhaka South City Awami League President Abul Hasnat in the chair.