Govt to provide cash incentive to IT exporters: Tofail

DHAKA : Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed yesterday said the government would provide cash incentives to IT exporters, reports BSS.

“IT is one of the top priority sectors which is being encouraged to increase country’s export earning,” he said while inaugurating “Digital IT Fair-2016” as chief guest.Computer City Center (Multiplan) Shop Owners’ Association in city’s Elephant Road organized the fair.Mentioning that country’s IT sector has already drawn the attention in the global markets, he hoped that export earnings from IT sector would exceed $ 1 billion in 2017.

The minister said “digital Bangladesh” is not a dream rather it’s now a reality and said people are now enjoying over 200 categories of citizen services through 5000 digital centers.He expected Bangladesh to set up an example through attaining UN declared Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.Former Member of Parliament Mostafa Mahsin Mantu, BASIS President Mostafa Jabber, Bangladesh Computer Samity President Ali Ashraf and FBCCI Director Abu Motaleb also spoke on the occasion with Shop Owners’ Association President Towfiq Ahsan in the chair.