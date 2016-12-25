Govt destroying all state pillars, says BNP

DHAKA : BNP on Sunday alleged that the government is destroying all the state pillars in a planned way only to perpetuate its power, reports UNB.

“This government is turning the country into unlivable one. They’re destroying all the state pillars. This is not only my observation …the Chief Justice yesterday (Saturday) said the state’s all organs are in a competition to dominate each other,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He further said, “The entire state machinery is set to collapse. This unelected and illegal regime is doing it in a planned way. They’re conspiring to turn Bangladesh into a failed state.”

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at the ninth general assembly of Khelafat Majlish at Mohanagar Natya Mancha in the city.

Over a thousand leaders and activists of Khelafat Majlish, a component of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, attended the programme.

About the formation of a credible and stronger Election Commission (EC), Fakhrul said their chairperson has given a proposal in this regard as there is no other alternative to holding a fair and neutral election to overcome the current political crisis. “We’d talked to the Honourable President over the issue and some other parties also did it. You (Khelafat Majlish) may also meet him. We hope good sense will prevail upon them (govt) to form the Commission with genuinely independent, neutral, honest and brave people who will be able to hold a good election under a non-party polls-time administration,” he said.

Fakhrul alleged that the government is resorting to various evil tactics to eliminate its opponents to secure its power.

He called upon the BNP leaders and activists to get united to resist any evil design by the government.

About the law enforcers’ drive at militants den in the capital’s Askona area, he said it is heartrending that a four-year old child has been fighting for life at a hospital after being seriously injured by a grenade. “Why are we being attacked by militants? Fathers and mothers are being militants… the country has now reached such a situation.”

He said the nation will have to overcome this situation with united efforts to build a good future and make Bangladesh a welfare state.

The BNP leader said people of no religion are now safe in the country as all, including Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Santals, are coming under attacks.