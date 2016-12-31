A good start to the New Year 2017

2016 has passed away. The New Year, 2017, has commenced and this occasion cannot be minus the usual behavior that such occasions always trigger in human societies . Humans are naturally inclined in the beginning of a new year to analyse trends in the just ended year and from the same to make likely predictions about the prospects of oneself, the family, the community or the country, in the year to unfold. Thus, it is only relevant for analysts to make some projections for Bangladesh in 2017 – how this nation would fare in the twelve months long cycle before it comes to a close and another new year becomes due.

It is the task of astrologers and fortune tellers to create a scenario of the future based on the positions of the stars and other heavenly bodies. But down to earth foretelling of the future by human beings essentially involve watching human behavior, the conduct of people and institutions. For Bangladesh, this aspect requires mainly understanding the underlying moods, aspirations and behavioral changes of the political players, the politicians, and the parties led by them because they are the ones who play the crucial role in driving the nation.

People in the country were no doubt in deep despair about the behavior of our politicians since the January 2014 elections. The main opposition party, the BNP, stayed away from that election and launched a three months long continuous programme of work stoppages, blockade and hartals accompanied by violence. A large number of people were burnt to death and maimed in this period. Later a stagnancy in the confrontation between the two main political forces in the country was noted.

But signs of hope are breaking out even amid this stagnancy. For the events of the last two years have had a very jarring effect on our political players. Whether they like it or not, they cannot ignore the fact that people are much more conscious and they overwhelmingly expect a peaceful state of the nation in which it can progress in all respects. Thus, it is very much likely that the main unofficial opposition party, the BNP, would not launch the sort of violent movement it did after the holding of the general election in January 2014. Political pundits say the BNP has completely reoriented the direction of its politics from 2016 and its new mode of politics will continue not only in 2017 but also in 2018 and beyond till the stage is set for the holding of the country’s next general election in 2019. Undoubtedly, such analysis project relatively peaceful political and associated conditions to prevail in the country in not only 2017 but also beyond.

The BNP, instead of concentrating fruitlessly on street agitation, appears to have chosen the path of working to get a reasonably honest, impartial and efficient Election Commission (EC) to be formed on which it can depend on when it would finally join the national polls in 2019. It also appears that the ruling Awami League is not opposing the formation of such an impartial EC. Thus, the resumption of violent politics over election issues, the chances of the same occurring fairly soon, have declined a great deal in the next two years at least. Apart from more manageable or reasonable opposition behavior that would lend stability on the whole to the country, the suppressing of the terrorism threat in 2016 will also lend to attaining overall stability in the country in 2017.

The chances of political stability are also found to be greater or brighter because none would have any justifiable agitational prop in the near future. BNP or any others will not get any mileage from wanting to stir up dissension and instability afresh centering on elections. They will be only further marginalized in the eyes of the people if they should opt for any such irrelevant and ill timed activity. Thus, the incumbents in power would be provided with a period of assured political calm in which to do their work and they are already making encouraging signs that they wish to do a better job in governance. That is why, there are reasons to feel optimistic in the new year.

The economy of a country is extremely important for the happiness and well-being of its people. The best of administrative decisions or an overflow of morality, will not count for much if the economy slumps. But the year 2017 begins exceptionally well for the Bangladesh economy with a record food grain stock of over 12.5 million tons with the government, foreign currency reserve of over $31 billion at its highest recorded level, inflation substantially reduced and likely to further fall from the declining costs of imported commodities and strong trends still maintained in export earnings and remittances. Therefore, the government will not be disadvantaged in facing or addressing formidable economic problems or challenges in 2017.

Thus, the year 2017 appears to be poised to begin relatively peacefully and hopefully for Bangladesh in the vital political and economic spheres. Therefore, with Almighty Allah’s blessing, there are reasons to be hopeful about Bangladesh in the new year.