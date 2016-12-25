Free judiciary from case backlog, CJ urges judges

DHAKA : Terming the huge case backlog a chronic disease, Chief Justice SK Sinha on Sunday urged the country’s judges to free the judiciary from this problem, reports UNB.

“The judges must shun the culture of wasting time unnecessarily. They’ve to spend their entire time in court in judicial services,” he said while addressing the national judicial conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

The Chief Justice also identified the backlog of cases and procrastination in the judicial service as a big hurdle to people’s getting justice. “This may make the court management motionless and discourage people to move court to seek redress,” he said.

He also reminded the judges that it is people’s absolute constitutional right to get justice without any delay and at lower cost.

Mentioning that some 27 lakh cases are pending with lower courts across the country, SK Sinha urged the district judges to discharge their duties sincerely to ease the situation.

Describing lawyers as an essential part of the judicial service, he said their primary responsibility is to ensure justice in the court.

Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Miah and Justice M Imman Ali of the Appellate Division were, among others, present at the programme.