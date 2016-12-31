Festive look in Charukala of DU

TBT REPORT

For celebrating the birthday anniversary of the pioneer of art education movement in Bangladesh, Shilpacharjya Zainul Abedin, a Zainul Utsab was took place on Faculty of Fine Arts (Charukala). The festival was started on 29th December in organization of Dhaka University. It was the 102nd birth anniversary of the great artist. Cultural Affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor inaugurated the program on the starting day. Other prominent personalities like Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, teachers of this faculty were present at the festival. The festival was started with Tagore song “Anandalok-e Mongolalok-e”. Apart from the Zainul Mela, the opening day featured conferring Zainul Sammanona, unveiling of two busts of Shilpacharya, discussion, display and sale of artworks by all the departments of FFA, launching of a book on the compilation of 12 essays presented at the seminar marking birth centenary of Zainul Abedin and a cultural programme in the evening.