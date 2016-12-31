Ferry service resumes on Shimulia-Kawrakandi route

MUNSHIGANJ, – The ferry service on Shimulia-Kawrakandi route resumed this morning after six-hour suspension due to thick fog on the route, reports BSS.

Manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) of

Shimulia Giasuddin Patwary said the ferry movement was suspended from 3.30 am due to poor visibility.

About 500 vehicles, including buses, trucks and cars, remained stranded at both ends of the important route, he added.

However, the ferry service resumed around 9 am as fog started disappearing with the sunrise.